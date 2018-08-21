A video floating around Instagram is prompting outrage after a student in Gretna, Louisiana was sent home from school because of her hairstyle.
The student has a simple, pulled back and age-appropriate braided hairstyle, but was sent home because the school deemed her style “un-natural.”
School administrators said it’s school policy for students to have only “natural” hair, and that the student and her parents knew the policy before the start of school, which was last week, reports WGNO.
This was reportedly the second time the child was sent home since school started last week. According to WGNO, the mother “agreed to change her child’s hair in order to comply with the policy.”
According to WGNO, Superintendent RaeNell Billiot Houston said, “She made an appointment with a hair stylist to do so. The child had her hair re-done on Friday of last week and reported to school today.” adding, “The new hair style was still not in compliance with the new hairstyle policy. At that point the parent made the decision to remove her child from the school.”
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- North Carolina Middle School Teacher Suspended After Her Pole-Dancing Video Was Leaked [Video]
- Pack Your Bags And Get Ready For ‘Girls Trip 2’ [Video]
- Ex-New York Giants Wide Receiver Victor Cruz Retires From NFL, Will Join ESPN as Analyst [Video]
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
6 thoughts on “Louisiana Student Sent Home After Her Braids Are Deemed An ‘Un-Natural Hair Style’”
Wait. Only “natural” hairstyles allowed? I guess that only applies to students because I’m just about positive I saw some dyed red, curly permed hair on the head of one of the grownups. While I have always said I don’t like fake hair on children, there was absolutely nothing wrong with the way this young lady looked. She was well groomed, well dressed and well behaved. Now, if the rules specify that only real, natural hair is to be worn at school and her mother chose to enroll her in a school that had this rule, then sent her child to school wearing fake hair the second time, then this is on her. I hope this young lady knows that none of this her fault. I don’t blame her mom for removing her. I always say everything happens for a reason. She’ll probably wind up at a school where she will excel because more attention will be paid to her ability to learn, rather than how she chooses to wear her hair.
This was an excuse. They simply did not want this young black girl in their school.
This is so interesting. I hate weave and all these crazy braiding styles with wild colors, but I’m reluctant to enact polices that say you can’t wear them. I’m also torn because white people always enact policies that benefit them and disadvantage minorities. So if the little girl would have worn her natural hair into an Afro, would that have been okay? Or are there policies where your hair has to be pulled back, straighten, and made to look non ethnic? I’m just curious. I believe Black people should wear their hair the way it naturally grows out of their head. All this perming and straightening is garbage and unnatural. The policy is definitely targeting black girls because it says, prohibiting extensions, wigs and other hairpieces.” Most Black girls/women default to using one of the three. Thats not the unnatural part, what’s unnatural to me is sending your kid to a Catholic School where these nasty priests are having sex with little kids. Now back to the story – will white parents/girls stand up for their black classmates? I bet they won’t, nor should you expect them to. This doesn’t impact them so you’re own your on. However; the most important question: is weaved in hair more important than an education?
YES. We need our weave
They are envious of the many ways we can style our hair. Our hair has always been a problem for white America. Hold your head high sister our hair is gorgeous!
Then why do black women give Asians $113 million a year for fake azz weave? That’s A lot of women’s who arent proud of their natural hair