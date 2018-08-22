Texas Thieves Run Over Woman As She Hangs On To Purse With $75,000!

A Houston, TX area woman nearly lost her life after she was run over by thieves who attempted to snatch her purse containing $75,000 in cash. Yes, you read that right. She was run over. The wild surveillance video shows the woman arriving to a Valero gas station she co-owns with her husband. Seconds later a robber hopped out of a black SUV and attempted to snatch her purse, but she held on to the purse for dear life, reports SandraRose.

As the woman fought with the robber, her husband saw the attempted robbery and dashed outside to help her. Another thief approached and joined the melee as all three rolled around on the ground trying to gain control of the purse.

One of the thieves dragged the woman along the asphalt while the other fought with her husband. Eventually the SUV backed over the woman and dragged her but she still refused to release her grip on the purse.

See the video below:

