Beyoncé Wins Legal Battle Against Man Trying To Trademark ‘Poison Ivy Park’ Line

Beyoncé has defeated attempts from a Los Angeles businessman to launch a clothing line with a name similar to her own Ivy Park brand.

On the day of Beyonce’s Ivy Park clothing line release, a company named 47/72 Inc. – run by Mike Lin — filed docs to register a trademark for Poison Ivy Park to use for selling clothes online, The Blast reported.

Bey’s lawyers pounced, filing an opposition to the application claiming the name was too similar to her brand, would damage her brand and confuse customers. She explained that due to her celebrity, the Ivy Park brand has become internationally famous and a substantial commercial asset.

47/72 Inc. responded, saying the name Poison Ivy Park was distinctive because it added the word “poison” and no one would confuse it with Beyoncé’s company.

But according to court documents filed last week, the Trademark Board issued their decision in favor of Beyonce, and blocking 42/72’s attempt to trademark Poison Ivy Park.

According to The Blast, 42/72 never responded to Bey’s motions, so the judge ruled in her favor.

