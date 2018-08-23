Chicago Rapper Giving Away Free Shoes With ‘Anti-Bait’ Truck Event

Rapper Vic Mensa’s SaveMoneySaveLife foundation will give away shoes Sunday in the Englewood neighborhood, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. The event comes after residents filmed police arresting a man and accused officers of trying to entrap poor residents.
This Sunday my foundation @savemoneysavelife is giving away THOUSANDS of shoes on the Anti-Bait Truck in Englewood on 2050 W 59th St. Tell everyone you know in Chicago! If you weren’t aware, the police escorted a bait truck full of shoes through the hood on one of the cities most violent weekends, showing just what they think of us. Strength is in numbers and power is to the people; we know our worth, and apparently the world does too. Shout to @shaunking & @anwarhadid for the solidarity
Norfolk Southern Railroad organized the sting with assistance from the Chicago Police Department. The effort was aimed at combatting thefts from nearby rail yards. The railroad company has since apologized, and prosecutors dropped charges against three people arrested during the sting.
Sunday’s event will include multiple “anti-bait trucks” with gym shoes from brands, including Puma, Adidas, Nike and Converse, for everyone from toddlers to adults, said foundation co-founder Laundi Keepseagle.
“It’s been so beautiful,” she said. “I’m so excited for these kids to get shoes for the new (school) year.”
Keepseagle said large donations were made from as far as Germany, China and Australia by multiple athletes and musicians who asked to remain anonymous.
“It’s amazing. I spent the last half hour crying,” Keepseagle said. “It’s been overwhelming.”
The event will also feature barbers and stylists offering free haircuts, as well as performances and food trucks.
Mensa and Chance the Rapper will be in attendance.
