Support The Girls hasn’t been talked about much and after watching it, Oleebo knows why. Regina Hall is the best thing that this movie has to offer and it was like seeing your favorite meal in the dumpster. “It looked good but it’s still trash.” Oleebo rates the movie a 1.5.

