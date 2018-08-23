Shaun King: ‘We Have To Vote These Horrible People Out Of Office.’

Good Morning Everybody!

In just a moment I want to talk about a few things we’re going to have to do if we want to win these upcoming mid-term elections, but first I want to really recap what we’re up against. It’s unprecedented, really.

During Barack Obama’s entire 8 years in office, not a single staff member from his campaign or from his administration was ever indicted for a crime, ever convicted for a crime, or ever found guilty of a crime. None. Zero. That’s from two massive campaigns for President and 8 whole years in The White House.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump’s campaign manager, Paul Manafort, was convicted of 8 different financial crimes, each a felony. Manafort is one of Trump’s best friends. He literally has a home in Trump Tower.

Moments later, Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, pled guilty to 10 different felonies, including ones he said Donald Trump directly encouraged him to commit.

If these two men were the only two men in Trump’s inner circle to go to jail, it’d be two more than Obama ever had, but it’s not just these two men.

Trump’s Deputy Campaign Manager, Rick Gates, pled guilty to multiple felonies and is now cooperating with investigators.

Trump’s National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, pled guilty to multiple felonies and is now cooperating with investigators.

Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulous pled guilty to multiple felonies and is now cooperating with investigators.

Congressman Duncan Hunter, the second Republican congressman to ever endorse Trump was just indicted on multiple felonies – as was his wife.

Congressman Chris Collins, the first Republican congressman to ever endorse Trump was indicted on multiple felonies – as was his son, and his son’s father in law.

Do you see where I am going here? Donald Trump has essentially been running a criminal enterprise. He’s basically a mob leader. And everybody around him is going down.

But here’s the thing – he’s still in power. He’s still President of the United States. Republicans still control the House & the Senate and the majority of governorship’s and state legislatures. All of those people are going to jail, but they’ve just been replaced by other disturbing characters.

Betsy Devos is still leading the Department of Education. Mike Pence is still Vice President. Jeff Sessions is still Attorney General.

The Mueller investigation matters. Other investigations matter, but here is what I came to say this morning. The one sure way that we are going to not just stop Donald Trump, but stop horrible and racist Republican policies across the country is not through these investigations, it’s through voting.

We have to vote these horrible people out of office.

The most dangerous thing working against us right now is the fact that Republicans control all three branches of the federal government. We have no checks and balances. And because Republicans have shown they are willing to back every single one of Trump’s policies and Supreme Court nominees, we’re in a bad spot.

Now I closed with this thought on Tuesday, but I need to double down on it.

Are you registered to vote? Are you sure? How do you know?

As soon as you can, go to Vote.org and check your voter registration status. In most states you still have time to register to vote just in case you aren’t already registered, but this is going to be one of those years where every single vote matters. Make sure you are registered. Make sure everybody in your house is registered. Make sure everybody on your job, at your church is registered. Make sure all of your Facebook friends are registered.

It’s simply not going to be enough for you to walk into the voting booth and cast your ballot, you are going to have to take people with you. When you do go vote, don’t go alone. Take your family. Take some friends.

If you are a part of a church or religious group, or a social organization, please consider having buses or caravans of people all go vote together. Your group may not be allowed to endorse candidates, but you are allowed to take cars and buses full of people to vote. Maybe take election day off so that you can volunteer and help with this.

And I’ll close with this thought – today is August 23rd. We’re basically going to have elections in this country every week until the big election day in November. Some states have huge primaries next week. Wherever you are, get good information, make sure you vote in your primary AND in your general election. Make sure you are registered and make sure you take as many people with you as possible.

I’ve gotta run. Our oldest daughter starts college today and we are scheduled to move her into her dorm in just a few minutes.

Take care y’all.

