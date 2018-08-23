Morning Minute: Aerosmith Vs. The White House

Originals
| 08.23.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

By now we all know that Aerosmith has asked Donald Trump, several times, to stop playing their music at his rallies. Of course Trump, hasn’t listened. But now, Steven Tyler has served him with a cease-and-assist, so maybe that’ll work. The only Aerosmith Trump should here is Robert Muller telling him to ‘walk this way,'” after he’s put in handcuffs.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Aerosmith , Donald Trump , Steven Tyler

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (08/04-08/10)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close