Jim Brown On Why He’s ‘Really Pulling’ For Donald Trump To Succeed [Video]

NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown said he’s “really pulling” for Donald Trump and he knows he’ll be vilified in the black community for doing so.

Brown appeared on The JT The Brick Show on Fox Sports Radio where he was asked to measure Trump against the Presidents in the past.

“I should be criticizing Trump on every level because he does certain things that call for criticism but when I look at television I see all these announcers become experts and they’re pointing the fingers and they’re not doing a doggone thing but pointing their fingers, I find myself really pulling for the president.”

“Now, that would make me very unpopular in the black community, very unpopular with a lot of Americans … but I think that there are certain good things that are coming out of this Presidency because we’ve never seen anything like it.”

He added, “I mean there’s confusion. A lot of people are retiring. A lot of people are giving their opinions and we have to really dig deep down inside to come with the right kind of an answer.”

Brown also had this to say to folks who believe he’s not a good American.

“I believe that I have to work on myself first to be as good a person as I could be to back up my country as best as I know how.”

“And the second situation I should be helpful to those people who need help that don’t have life as good as I have it and if I do those two things, I think I’m making my contribution.”

As noted by TMZ, he famously went to Trump Tower after 45 won the election to talk about how he can have a positive and lasting impact on the black community.

Meanwhile, Trump opened his rally in West Virginia Tuesday night by slamming the NFL for its anthem-kneeling policy and shading ESPN for announcing it will not air the National Anthem on Monday Night Football this season.

