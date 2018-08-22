CLOSE
Netflix Announces Tiffany Haddish Special Comedy Special For 2019

Tiffany Haddish is one busy lady! As if the news of a Girls Trip 2 wasn’t exciting enough, it was just announced that she’s getting a comedy special on Netflix!

Haddish will tape the special in early 2019 and it will premiere globally later in the year, according to a release by Netflix.

“Tiffany Haddish is a force,” said Lisa Nishimura, VP Original Documentary and Comedy at Netflix. “Hilariously funny, brash and self-effacing, she’s an incredible artist who is winning over audiences while breaking barriers, and we are tremendously proud that she will showcase her formidable talent on Netflix.” Reports The New York Times.

