CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Netflix Will Not Air Louis Farrakhan Documentary

Leave a comment

Louis Farrakhan has announced that Netflix will not stream a controversial documentary about the well-known Muslim pastor; despite previously stating that it would premiere on the streaming service.

A Netflix spokesperson said the confusion all comes down to a communication error.

“This film will not be released on Netflix. Due to an internal miscommunication, it appeared to be scheduled for release on Netflix, but it is not. We apologize for any confusion this has caused.”

Farrakhan has been accused of being an anti-Semite and many have labeled his sermons as ‘hate speech’.

No word on where his documentary will air.

Celebrity Biopics We Hope Are In The Works

16 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Biopics We Hope Are In The Works

Continue reading Netflix Will Not Air Louis Farrakhan Documentary

Celebrity Biopics We Hope Are In The Works

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

biopic , Louis Farrakhan , NetFlix

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close