Netflix Will Not Air Louis Farrakhan Documentary

Louis Farrakhan has announced that Netflix will not stream a controversial documentary about the well-known Muslim pastor; despite previously stating that it would premiere on the streaming service.

A Netflix spokesperson said the confusion all comes down to a communication error.

“This film will not be released on Netflix. Due to an internal miscommunication, it appeared to be scheduled for release on Netflix, but it is not. We apologize for any confusion this has caused.”

Farrakhan has been accused of being an anti-Semite and many have labeled his sermons as ‘hate speech’.

No word on where his documentary will air.

