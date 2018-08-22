DL Hughley Show
GED Section: A Crime To Call The Cops

There is a congressman in New York who wants to make it illegal to call the police on innocent people. DL agrees with this move saying that it should be held to the same standard as yelling fire in a crowded theater. Especially since nowadays there is no way that you don’t know what you’re doing is wrong. It’s been all over the internet and the news and you see that people are losing their jobs and you still decide to call. Your actions should have legal consequences.

One thought on “GED Section: A Crime To Call The Cops

  1. Justbeingme on said:

    I absolutely agree. They should get fined and loose their job. Where do they get off thinking that they are better than anyone because their white. Take that white privileged shit somewhere else we are not putting up with it anymore.

