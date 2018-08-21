Everyone knows TLC’s Chilli doesn’t date just anybody. Her high expectations and standards were displayed on her reality show, What Chilli Wants.
Well Chilli, whose real name is Rozonda Thomas, is still looking for Mr. Right. In a recent interview with Essence, she made it clear that she’s not lowering her standards because she knows what she’s bringing to the table.
Thomas also let it be known that when it comes to finding a man, she’s not just limiting herself to dating black men and she encourages other women of color to search for love outside their race.
“I want for women — especially for women of color — to not be so closed minded when it comes to love,” Chilli said. “God made all of us and you may not find your husband because you’re trying to stick to one group. You’ve got to be open.”
“You want the person who’s the best person for you, no matter what color he is,” she said.
6 thoughts on “TLC’s Chilli Encourages Women Of Color To Be Open-Minded About Dating And Consider Men Outside Their Race”
I wish some blacks like CHili stop trying to push this on black women. We are the ONLY race who does this. You do not see no other race trying to push their people to be with us. I have always said YOU CAN NOT MAKE SOMEONE LOVE someone. If a black woman is not attracted to other men, it wont work, while that other man is going out the front door, that sista will be being the brotha in the other door. I say this even with friendships. You can not FORCE no one to have outside friends. it has to happen naturally and NOT because someone told you to “try it’. Stop it. No one needs to be told none of this IF that is what they really want. I do not like clubs; and I had people tell me to go and be open about clubs; and guess what, I still do not like clubs.
Another person who need to stop trying to push this is also talk show host Michael Basdian. I love you Mike but good grief it is like this is his topic every month. You can not push this on non one if they do not want it. it wont last. Passing Though is correct on her post.
Black women continue to be shunnned when it comes to finding long term partners
I agree with part of her statement but definitely not all of it. Date whomever makes you happy. But do it for the right reasons.
Yep, and that’s exactly why she’s single. I watched that show and her antics were completely horrible. A man she dates must be a Christian, can’t eat pork or drink alcohol. She dogged this guy out that she met at a restaurant because he was having a drink before she got there. Reality t.v . reveals a lot about a person and sometimes the real glimpse of our favorite celebrities doesn’t paint the best picture. How is Chilli trying to give someone dating advice when she can’t find nor keep a man? A man is a man period, and dating out of your race doesn’t guarantee that you will be any happier or successful, just ask Halle Berry, Tyra Banks, Garcelle Beauvais. And sometimes it’s not the man or woman of your race you’re the problem, you’re the reason why you’re single. Look at Halle Berry failed relationships with both black and white men, Kanye West bipolar nut job, Tyrese failed marriage to a non-black woman working on his second, Jermain Jackson a string of failed marriages to non-black women, Janet Jackson a string of failed marriages to non-black men. I believe that 90% of a ALL interracial relationships are based upon black self-hatred. Date who ever makes you happy, but Genocide isn’t the answer.
Yess preach. You’re exactly right. Some ofThese black folks especially those with money feel like they can’t be anybody unless they marry white. So sad and disgusting really. that’s why blacks never overcome.