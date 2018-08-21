TLC’s Chilli Encourages Women Of Color To Be Open-Minded About Dating And Consider Men Outside Their Race

Everyone knows TLC’s Chilli doesn’t date just anybody. Her high expectations and standards were displayed on her reality show, What Chilli Wants.

Well Chilli, whose real name is Rozonda Thomas, is still looking for Mr. Right. In a recent interview with Essence, she made it clear that she’s not lowering her standards because she knows what she’s bringing to the table.

Thomas also let it be known that when it comes to finding a man, she’s not just limiting herself to dating black men and she encourages other women of color to search for love outside their race.

“I want for women — especially for women of color — to not be so closed minded when it comes to love,” Chilli said. “God made all of us and you may not find your husband because you’re trying to stick to one group. You’ve got to be open.”

“You want the person who’s the best person for you, no matter what color he is,” she said.