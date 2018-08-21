CLOSE
Taraji P. Henson Comedy ‘What Men Want’ Pushed Back To February [Video]

Taraji P. Henson fans will have to wait a little longer for her new film What Men Want.

Paramount Pictures has moved the release date back a month from Jan. 11 to Feb. 8, according to reports. The move came a week after Lionsgate vacated the February date by moving its Seth Rogen–Charlize Theron comedy Flarsky to the summer season, notes Variety.

What Men Want, a remake of the Mel Gibson comedy What Women Want, stars Henson as sports agent who, after being passed up for a well-deserved promotion, gains the ability to hear men’s thoughts.

Aldis Hodge and Tracy Morgan co-star in the pic, directed by Adam Shankman.

Watch the trailer below:

 

Gibson’s What Women Want, directed by Nancy Meyers, was a major hit for Paramount with $374 million in worldwide grosses.

