CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Tamar Braxton’s Ex-Nanny Finally Paid In Full After Sale Of Calabasas Mansion

Leave a comment

Tamar Braxton’s former nanny, who won a $213,000 judgment against the reality star last year, has finally received her payment, thanks to the sale of the singer’s 13,716-square-foot Calabasas estate, reports The Blast.

Earlier this year, Sally Lou Perkins filed a lien against the 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom home of Tamar and her husband Vince Herbert, which meant if the property was sold, Perkins would be paid from the sale.

The original asking price for the home was $15 million, when the house was put on the market in October following Tamar’s divorce filing. The lien filed by Perkins demanded she be paid $213,431.37 from a judgment she won relating to unpaid wages.

On August 8, Tamar and Vince sold their home for $9,250,000, far less than the asking price and even less than the $10.5 million they paid to buy it in 2012.

Sources tell The Blast that Perkins received a check this week, which paid her entire judgment in full. She now hopes to use her victory to help other domestic workers in similar situations, and has plans to work with the New York-based organization National Domestic Workers Alliance, reports The Blast.

Perkins was hired to care for the estranged couple’s son Logan during Tamar’s Love & War Tour in 2014. She said her duties included preparing meals and snacks, transportation, getting Logan dressed, creating nurturing activities to stimulate development, attending to his social and emotional needs, cleaning bedrooms and doing laundry.

Perkins had originally filed a claim with the State of California Labor Standards Enforcement and they were the ones who ordered Braxton to pay.

2017 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Sky Show Featuring Tamar Braxton & 112
97 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Tamar , Vince Hubert

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close