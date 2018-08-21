Tamar Braxton’s Ex-Nanny Finally Paid In Full After Sale Of Calabasas Mansion

Tamar Braxton’s former nanny, who won a $213,000 judgment against the reality star last year, has finally received her payment, thanks to the sale of the singer’s 13,716-square-foot Calabasas estate, reports The Blast.

Earlier this year, Sally Lou Perkins filed a lien against the 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom home of Tamar and her husband Vince Herbert, which meant if the property was sold, Perkins would be paid from the sale.

The original asking price for the home was $15 million, when the house was put on the market in October following Tamar’s divorce filing. The lien filed by Perkins demanded she be paid $213,431.37 from a judgment she won relating to unpaid wages.

On August 8, Tamar and Vince sold their home for $9,250,000, far less than the asking price and even less than the $10.5 million they paid to buy it in 2012.

Sources tell The Blast that Perkins received a check this week, which paid her entire judgment in full. She now hopes to use her victory to help other domestic workers in similar situations, and has plans to work with the New York-based organization National Domestic Workers Alliance, reports The Blast.

Perkins was hired to care for the estranged couple’s son Logan during Tamar’s Love & War Tour in 2014. She said her duties included preparing meals and snacks, transportation, getting Logan dressed, creating nurturing activities to stimulate development, attending to his social and emotional needs, cleaning bedrooms and doing laundry.

Perkins had originally filed a claim with the State of California Labor Standards Enforcement and they were the ones who ordered Braxton to pay.

