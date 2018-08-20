Top Of The Morning: Happy Birthday Sybil!

It’s Sybil’s birthday and she’s in New York City living her best life! She’s been hanging out with friends and even saw a play on Broadway. It sounds like the whole TJMS family had a great weekend, Guy had sold out shows in St. Louis and Tom saw a movie with one of the fly babies!

