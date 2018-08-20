Morning Minute: ‘He Caught The Tapers’

Chris Paul raps about Omarosa’s recording sessions, and everyone in the White House is feeling the heat. It seems like Omarosa has recordings of just about everyone, including Trump’s daughter in law who offered her $180,000 not to release any tapes, we know that actually happened because it’s on tape!
