Have You Seen Keira Bergman? Search For Missing Arizona Teen Continues

Though Arizona teen Kiera Bergman has been missing over a week, her boyfriend’s arrest hasn’t helped police find her. Bergman’s boyfriend was arrested not on suspicion that he’s responsible for her disappearance but for identity theft, something police only found out about when they questioned him about her.

ABC15.com reports:

Police say 23-year-old Jon Clark was being questioned in relation to Bergman’s disappearance when police found several items with the personal identification of other people as well as items indicating forgery in his vehicle.

Clark was arrested Friday and booked into jail for 22 counts of aggravated identity theft and two counts of forgery.

During his first court appearance on Saturday morning, a judge set his bond at $25,000.

Clark may have also violated his probation terms in connection with another case. He’ll be back in court on Aug. 24 for both incidents.

Police have given no indication that this arrest connects Clark to Bergman’s missing person’s case.

Bergman was last seen at her home near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road on Aug. 4.

According to police, Bergman never returned home after leaving and has not been seen or heard from since.

Kiersten Bragg, Bergman’s mother, says her daughter went to work that Saturday morning, and Clark picked her up but she never made it back to their apartment. Bergman moved from San Diego to Arizona for Clark

Police are urging anyone with information to call Silent Witness at (480) W-I-T-N-E-S-S, or for Spanish (480) T-E-S-T-I-G-O.

