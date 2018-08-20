Donald Lawrence Talks About What Aretha Franklin Means To Him

Donald Lawrence says that although he never got a chance to work with Aretha Franklin, she was the “ultimate singer,” and listening to her taught him, “how to work with singers.” She taught him how to tell stories through music, and she was one of the only singers that “everything she did was right.” He says everything that she did was “honest,” and she just did things, “right.”

One of his favorite moments of hers was when she stepped in for Pavarotti the day of the Grammys and performed Nessun Dorma and of course she, “Aretharized it.”

