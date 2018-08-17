Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

OWN To Re-Air Aretha Franklin’s 1999 Interview On ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ [Video]

Leave a comment

Oprah Winfrey will honor the Queen of Soul with a re-airing of her 1999 interview from The Oprah Winfrey Show, tomorrow (Sat, 8/18) at 8 pm ET/PT.

Remembering Aretha Franklin: The Oprah Interview will feature the talk show host chatting with Aretha about her life and career, including her autobiography, Aretha: From These Roots.

Also, Franklin performs Think, Respect, and Miss Clawdy Medley, a medley of songs in honor of her father, and shares her favorite recipe.

Franklin also sings We Need Power to honor her roots in gospel music.

Aretha Franklin In Detroit: Pictures Of The Queen Of Soul In Her Hometown
8 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Aretha Franklin , Oprah , OWN

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close