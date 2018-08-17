OWN To Re-Air Aretha Franklin’s 1999 Interview On ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ [Video]

Oprah Winfrey will honor the Queen of Soul with a re-airing of her 1999 interview from The Oprah Winfrey Show, tomorrow (Sat, 8/18) at 8 pm ET/PT.

Remembering Aretha Franklin: The Oprah Interview will feature the talk show host chatting with Aretha about her life and career, including her autobiography, Aretha: From These Roots.

Also, Franklin performs Think, Respect, and Miss Clawdy Medley, a medley of songs in honor of her father, and shares her favorite recipe.

Franklin also sings We Need Power to honor her roots in gospel music.

