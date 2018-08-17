The Tom Joyner Morning Show Pays Tribute To Aretha Franklin

As the world mourns the loss of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, the Tom Joyner Morning Show pays tribute. The Queen has 42 studio albums, 6 live albums and countless awards. Franklin made timeless music and brought joy to all that she met. Listen to the TJMS honor her in the audio above.

