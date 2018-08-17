The Tom Joyner Morning Show Pays Tribute To Aretha Franklin

As the world mourns the loss of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, the Tom Joyner Morning Show pays tribute. The Queen has 42 studio albums, 6 live albums and countless awards. Franklin made timeless music and brought joy to all that she met. Listen to the TJMS honor her in the audio above.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Ariana Grande And The Roots Perform ‘Natural Woman’ In Powerful Tribute To Aretha Franklin [Video]
- Queen Of Soul Also Leaves A Powerful Civil Rights Legacy
- Little Known Black History Fact: Aretha Franklin
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM