The Tom Joyner Morning Show Pays Tribute To Aretha Franklin

| 08.17.18
As the world mourns the loss of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, the Tom Joyner Morning Show pays tribute. The Queen has 42 studio albums, 6 live albums and countless awards. Franklin made timeless music and brought joy to all that she met. Listen to the TJMS honor her in the audio above.

Powerhouse Performances From Aretha Franklin That Proves She Will Always Be The Queen Of Soul
12 photos

Aretha Franklin , Aretha Franklin Tribute

