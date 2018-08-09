Oprah Is Movin’ & Groovin’ To Young Thug’s ‘Havana’ Verse

Well we never thought we’d be putting Oprah Winfrey in the same sentence with Young Thug, but here we are. It’s all because of the ATL rapper’s catchy verse on Camila Cabello’s Havana.

Ms. Winfrey was recently seen on video movin’ & groovin’ to Thug’s verse on Havana. And of course she looked great while doing it!

