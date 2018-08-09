Well we never thought we’d be putting Oprah Winfrey in the same sentence with Young Thug, but here we are. It’s all because of the ATL rapper’s catchy verse on Camila Cabello’s Havana.
Ms. Winfrey was recently seen on video movin’ & groovin’ to Thug’s verse on Havana. And of course she looked great while doing it!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Oprah Is Movin’ & Groovin’ To Young Thug’s ‘Havana’ Verse
- Little Known Black History Fact: Abner Howell
- Happy 55th Birthday, Whitney Houston! Here Are 5 Times She Was Her Diva Best
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM