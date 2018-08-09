CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Oprah Is Movin’ & Groovin’ To Young Thug’s ‘Havana’ Verse

Leave a comment

Well we never thought we’d be putting Oprah Winfrey in the same sentence with Young Thug, but here we are. It’s all because of the ATL rapper’s catchy verse on Camila Cabello’s Havana.

Ms. Winfrey was recently seen on video movin’ & groovin’ to Thug’s verse on Havana. And of course she looked great while doing it!

 

#CouplesWeLove: Oprah & Stedman’s Love Has Stood The Test Of Time
12 photos

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Dance , music , Oprah , Young Thug

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close