Ariana Grande And The Roots Perform ‘Natural Woman’ In Powerful Tribute To Aretha Franklin [Video]

Ariana Grande and The Roots performed Natural Woman in a powerful tribute to Aretha Franklin during The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Variety reports that Grande had to be convinced to sing the song by Questlove, because she was worried she was “too emotional” to pull it off. She ended up leaving the stage in tears when the performance received a standing ovation.

Earlier in the day Grande shared a photo of herself and the queen.

 

Aretha Franklin Trbute , ariana grande , the roots , The Tonight Show

