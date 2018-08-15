Morning Minute: Donald Trump Tapes Plot Twist!

| 08.15.18
Donald Trump‘s use of the N word has been all over the news lately. Omarosa is threatening to release the tapes and his team aren’t exactly denying that he said the word. What if this is the same tape that Putin has on him and it’s him asking these N words to “pee on me?” Now that would be hilarious!

