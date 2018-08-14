A woman whose mug shot went viral after her makeup skills were praised on social media is now being bombarded with requests for makeup tutorials.
The image started receiving attention when the Mugshot Baes Twitter account shared her mug shot in April. Now, it’s getting a new round of attention as a second tweet has gone viral and reached the front page of Reddit. Twitter user @brownandbella says, “If that Meeks guy can become a professional model then marry an heiress, I wish the same blessings for this queen.”
Unlike most of the “mug shot baes” to follow in Jeremy Meeks’ footsteps, it seems Perkins might be able to actually cash in on the internet fame. Since the image went viral, people keep asking her for makeup tips and she’s even been approached about starting a makeup line.
“Someone has reached out to me about starting my own makeup line,” she told the Star-Telegram. “It’s crazy. My mind is blown. Now it’s turned into something so positive so I’m just going to embrace it and see where it takes me.”
Perkins’ crime was relatively minor, so she avoided legal drama, except the night she spent in jail after police found two grams of marijuana in her car. Now, she’s focusing on growing her personal and professional Instagram accounts and recently started a YouTube channel where she plans on uploading makeup tutorials. We respect the hustle.
2 thoughts on “Woman Whose Mug Shot Went Viral Gets Requests For Makeup Tutorials”
Our shiggidy is second to none. Damm Peeps
I would not have wanted anyone to know I had been arrested period. WOW, you never know how things will turn out. Definitely something good came out of a bad situation. Congratulations to her and I wish her much success. I’m tuning in for her makeup tutorials.