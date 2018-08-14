Seriously Ignorant News: Don’t Try To Take Your Driving Test While Riding Dirty

08.14.18
A man was arrested while doing something that we have all done at some point; the 22-year-old was waiting to take his driving test. But the issue was that the car was loaded with guns, drugs and money. He was charged with a number of crimes and the kicker is that he was driving his moms car! “People, stop doing stupid things!”

