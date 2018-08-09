Man Tried To Take Driving Test In A Car Containing Drugs, 15K, And Guns

A Maryland man was arrested after a gun, marijuana and $15,000 in cash were found in the car that he used to take his drivers test.
According to WBALL-TV, Reginald Wooding Jr., 22, was next in line to take his driver’s test when an examiner told a trooper she thought she smelled marijuana coming from the car. The trooper confirmed the smell and investigated.
Maryland State Police spokesman Greg Shipley said that Wooding voluntarily handed over a small bag of marijuana.
“That led to a further search of the vehicle. The trooper recovered almost a pound of marijuana, more than $15,000 in suspected drug-related money, a loaded handgun with a 30-round magazine that was in the glove box,” Shipley told WBALL-TV.
Wooding was arrested on multiple charges, including engaging in a drug-trafficking crime while transporting a firearm, possessing a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He was arrested before taking the exam, reports WBALL-TV.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Oprah Is Movin’ & Groovin’ To Young Thug’s ‘Havana’ Verse
- Little Known Black History Fact: Abner Howell
- Happy 55th Birthday, Whitney Houston! Here Are 5 Times She Was Her Diva Best
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM