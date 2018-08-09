CLOSE
News
Home > News > Top News

Man Tried To Take Driving Test In A Car Containing Drugs, 15K, And Guns

Leave a comment

(Maryland State Police)

A Maryland man was arrested after a gun, marijuana and $15,000 in cash were found in the car that he used to take his drivers test.

According to WBALL-TV, Reginald Wooding Jr., 22, was next in line to take his driver’s test when an examiner told a trooper she thought she smelled marijuana coming from the car. The trooper confirmed the smell and investigated.

Maryland State Police spokesman Greg Shipley said that Wooding voluntarily handed over a small bag of marijuana.

“That led to a further search of the vehicle. The trooper recovered almost a pound of marijuana, more than $15,000 in suspected drug-related money, a loaded handgun with a 30-round magazine that was in the glove box,” Shipley told WBALL-TV.

Wooding was arrested on multiple charges, including engaging in a drug-trafficking crime while transporting a firearm, possessing a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He was arrested before taking the exam, reports WBALL-TV

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

arrest , drugs , Maryland , Weird News

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)
17 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close