Happy Birthday, Halle Berry! Here’s Ten Of Her Best Instagram Moments

Halle Berry is not just the representative for the Black Girl Crack squad, she’s its President. The now 52-year-old beauty and mother of two is still slaying over on Instagram, where she’s amassed over 3 million followers. Berry’s carefully curated account looks like and ad for Living Your Best Life, and is filled with workout tips, glorious pics of her green-drenched SoCal backyard and her (very) handsome trainer. Here’s to Halle, one of our favorites celebrating this year’s Leo season.

That time Halle and her fine trainer introduced ‘Fitness Friday’ where she shows her followers all the fitness techniques she uses to stay so fly.

That time Halle Berry was serenaded by Major and was visibly moved by the experience.

That time Halle had to respond to rumors that she was pregnant after a visible tummy bulge on the red carpet:

That time you knew Halle was your kind of girl because she likes your kind of wine.

#wcw #winecrushwednesday #happynationalwineday #becausewine A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on May 25, 2016 at 11:39am PDT

That time Halle was ALLLLL of us…..

That time Halle joined Instagram for the first time and did it in style…

That time Halle Berry showed you that boots are all a girl needs.

That time that Halle showed you what a women about to be 52 is working with:

Lazy Sunday ✨✨ A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Aug 12, 2018 at 2:10pm PDT

That time when Halle got to 1 million followers…in 9 months…

That time when Halle reminded you she’s an Oscar-winning actress (LOL)

