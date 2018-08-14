Happy Birthday, Halle Berry! Here’s Ten Of Her Best Instagram Moments

Halle Berry is not just the representative for the Black Girl Crack squad, she’s its President. The now 52-year-old beauty and mother of two is still slaying over on Instagram, where she’s amassed over 3 million followers. Berry’s carefully curated account looks like and ad for Living Your Best Life, and is filled with workout tips, glorious pics of her green-drenched SoCal backyard and her (very) handsome trainer. Here’s to Halle, one of our favorites celebrating this year’s Leo season.
That time Halle and her fine trainer introduced ‘Fitness Friday’ where she shows her followers all the fitness techniques she uses to stay so fly.
Welcome to the start of #FitnessFriday. Each Friday I’ll be posting something about fitness that I hope will inspire you. So many of you are asking how I have managed to stay in great shape over the years. Well, part of it is genetics, that’s true. I was a gymnast growing up and that certainly has helped as I have always been very athletic. I have worked with many trainers over the years and learned a lot from each of them. However, now I’d like to introduce you to my favorite trainer and what I call my secret weapon! Peter Lee Thomas! This man has changed my life. Besides being an all around wonderful human, he’s a trainer, martial artist, fellow actor, and nutrition specialist! With his help, I have learned so much about fitness and nutrition and I’m excited to share it with all of you. He’s taught me boxing, self defense, and much more. Not only am I in the best shape of my life, but I can actually defend myself and most importantly… my children! As a woman there is nothing more empowering. I’ll be launching #hallewood very soon and within that community, Peter will be laying it out! In 2018, he’ll help all of us get healthier, stronger and more fit! Swipe for more! #FitnessFridayHB
That time Halle Berry was serenaded by Major and was visibly moved by the experience.
That time Halle had to respond to rumors that she was pregnant after a visible tummy bulge on the red carpet:
That time you knew Halle was your kind of girl because she likes your kind of wine.
That time Halle was ALLLLL of us…..
That time Halle joined Instagram for the first time and did it in style…
Hi everyone. Welcome! Today is a very exciting day for me… I'm looking forward to sharing our world through images that reflect my emotions and perceptions. I am in awe of photography and its ability to capture and reflect this extraordinary world that we live in. I'm excited to share with you my love of nature, the arts, fashion and much more in the hopes that the images will inspire, promote conversation and bring you joy. ❤ Halle
That time Halle Berry showed you that boots are all a girl needs.
That time that Halle showed you what a women about to be 52 is working with:
That time when Halle got to 1 million followers…in 9 months…
Wow, I woke up high key excited this morning to see that there are officially ONE MILLION of you here with me… engaging, connecting and commenting and not just with me, but with each other! I've only been here a short while and I have to say this social media platform is all that it's cracked up to be. This is so much fun and I enjoy it more and more each day. Thank you for your support, your kind words and your respect in allowing me to do my thing my way! In honor of this milestone I've decided to shake up my dark moody vibe for a minute. I hope you all enjoy these up coming LIGHT DAZE. ⚪️🗯🖱🕊🌬☁️▫️ With love 🖤HB
That time when Halle reminded you she’s an Oscar-winning actress (LOL)
