Trump Vs. Omarosa Heats Up With New Tweets

President Donald Trump is lashing out at former White House adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman, calling her “Wacky Omarosa” and saying she has been “fired for the last time.”

Manigault Newman, who has authored a book entitled “Unhinged,” has released audio recordings she made, including one of her firing by chief of staff John Kelly in the Situation Room.

Trump tweets Monday that Kelly said Manigault Newman was a “loser & nothing but problems.” He adds: “I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me – until she got fired!”

Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

…really bad things. Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work. When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me – until she got fired! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

While I know it’s “not presidential” to take on a lowlife like Omarosa, and while I would rather not be doing so, this is a modern day form of communication and I know the Fake News Media will be working overtime to make even Wacky Omarosa look legitimate as possible. Sorry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

Wacky Omarosa already has a fully signed Non-Disclosure Agreement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

LTo the many dozens of #journalists who called me, questioning @OMAROSA claim in her new book that @POTUS @realDonaldTrump took a note from me, put it in his mouth and ate it…I saw NO such thing and am shocked anyone would take this seriously. — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) August 12, 2018

I’m in @Omarosa’s book on page 149. She claims to have heard from someone who heard from me that I heard Trump use the N-word. Not only is this flat-out false (I’ve never heard such a thing), but Omarosa didn’t even make an effort to call or email me to verify. Very shoddy work. — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 10, 2018

Manigault Newman’s book is out Tuesday. It paints a damning picture of Trump, including claiming without evidence that tapes exist of him using the N-word as he filmed his “The Apprentice” reality series, on which she co-starred.

President Donald Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, says he thinks Omarosa Manigault Newman may have broken the law by recording private conversations at the White House. And, he adds, she should have been more loyal to the president because “Donald Trump made her.”

Giuliani told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends”: “What kind of ingratitude is this?”

When asked if she broke the law, Giuliani said: “She’s certainly violating national security regulations, which I think have the force of law.”

Manigault Newman said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that she surreptitiously recorded a number of conversations in the White House for her own protection. Parts of her conversation with Chief of Staff John Kelly were played on the air. Critics denounced the recordings as a serious breach of ethics and security.

On Monday, she released a recorded conversation she says was with President Donald Trump after her firing. In the recording, he appears to express surprise at her departure and says “Nobody even told me about it.”

People Now: Omarosa Manigault Newman’s Interview with Savannah Guthrie Gets Heated — Watch the Full Episode https://t.co/21ZOC02Xlu — People (@people) August 13, 2018

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: