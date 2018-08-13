CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Tamar Braxton Sells Calabasas Mansion For $1.25m Less Than Asking Price

Leave a comment

(Photo credit: PR Photos) 

After years of numerous liens filed against the property by the homeowner’s association and a few threats of foreclosure, the mansion came up for sale in April of this year, according to the report. It was also listed in 2017 but at $15 million.

The sale price is $1.25 million less than the $10.5 million Braxton and her estranged record executive husband Vincent Herbert paid back in April of 2013.

via Page Six:

The stately, 15,016-square-foot generically Mediterranean but Italianate-ish mansion sits on two gated and largely landscaped acres in the gated The Estates at The Oaks enclave inside the wealthy, guarded-gates of The Oaks of Calabasas development. In addition to seven en suite bedrooms and nine full and two half bathrooms, the estate property offers a gigantic 15-car subterranean garage, a handful of indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and a poolside guesthouse.

10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy
13 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Celeb homes , house , Tamar , The Braxtons

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close