Tamar Braxton Sells Calabasas Mansion For $1.25m Less Than Asking Price

After years of numerous liens filed against the property by the homeowner’s association and a few threats of foreclosure, the mansion came up for sale in April of this year, according to the report. It was also listed in 2017 but at $15 million.

The sale price is $1.25 million less than the $10.5 million Braxton and her estranged record executive husband Vincent Herbert paid back in April of 2013.

via Page Six:

The stately, 15,016-square-foot generically Mediterranean but Italianate-ish mansion sits on two gated and largely landscaped acres in the gated The Estates at The Oaks enclave inside the wealthy, guarded-gates of The Oaks of Calabasas development. In addition to seven en suite bedrooms and nine full and two half bathrooms, the estate property offers a gigantic 15-car subterranean garage, a handful of indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and a poolside guesthouse.

