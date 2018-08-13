18-Yr-Old Son Of Police Chief Charged With Beating 71-Yr-Old Man Flips Bird In Court [Video]

Here’s the unfortunate story of a young man turned a-hole and not only is he ruining his own life, but is totally embarrassing his family and his father in particular. We’re talking about the 18-year-old son of a Northern California police chief who allegedly attacked a 71-year-old Sikh man. On Friday, he appeared in court Friday, smiling and giving the middle finger salute to media.

On Friday, a smiling Tyrone Keith McAllister, estranged son of Union City, California Police Chief Darryl McAllister, entered the courtroom and flipped his middle fingers at the camera, according to Sacramento’s FOX 40.

Police Chief’s Son Accused of Assaulting Sikh Man in Manteca Appears in Court https://t.co/JoS0JeVm1R — FOX40 News (@FOX40) August 10, 2018

In additions to grinning and acting stupid, the younger McAllister also made suspected gang signs while his hands were cuffed, the Record of Stockton reported.

“Words can barely describe how embarrassed, dejected, and hurt my wife, daughters, and I feel right now,” Police Chief McAllister wrote on Facebook. He also wrote that his son, who has spent time in both juvenile and adult jail, needs to be held accountable for his actions.

The story goes that the younger McAllister and a 16-year-old associate allegedly confronted Sahib Singh Natt who was out walking in Manteca, near Stockton on Monday around 6am and asked him for money.

Video (watch it above) of the incident shows the suspect kick Natt at least three times and that one of the suspects may have waved a gun.

The police chief and his wife worked with local police to track down their son and the 16-year-old. The pair were arrested Wednesday on one count of attempted robbery, elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators were still looking into whether the attack meets the legal criteria for charging a hate crime, the Record reported.

“As to whether it was just a crime or a hate crime, I’m of the opinion that at this point, looking at the videos, that it’s just a crime committed by some young people,” Bobby Bivens, president of the Stockton branch of the NAACP, told FOX 40.

Bail wasn’t set during the arraignment. McAllister will remain jailed and is next scheduled to appear on Aug. 17.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM