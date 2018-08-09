Seriously Ignorant News: ‘Puffin’ With A Purpose’

| 08.09.18
An 80-year-old woman was arrested after a police officer discovered marijuana in her home. The officer was at the woman’s home to return a stolen cellphone when she offered to help the elderly woman clean up. While in the home, she noticed marijuana. The woman admitted to smoking the marijuana to help with pain, appetite and sleep, but she was arrested. But, the woman says she’s glad she was arrested. She hopes that her situation will help legalize marijuana. Now that’s, “puffin’ with a purpose!”

