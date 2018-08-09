LeBron James Celebrates Black Women And White Women Are Not Happy

LeBron James is all about positivity and uplifting others these days.

On Wednesday he decided to celebrate the many Black women who are on the cover of coveted September issues of magazines, including the likes of Beyoncé, Rihanna, Tracee Ellis Ross and more.

“Nothing in this world is more POWERFUL than Colored Women!!” he wrote. “Thank you all for continuing to not settle and setting great examples in life for so many looking up to you for inspiration/guidance and love!! My daughter is watching! #WomenPower”

Of course those who aren’t part of the Black girl magic squad had something to say…

“It’s been my reality all women have endured oppression. He’s a huge public figure in the US. I wish he used this status for all women and he didn’t.”

“You can love yourself and not put down women of other races. And guess what there are more than just black and whites women so please don’t pretend that only white women would be insulted by this. It’s sad that you all now do to others what you didn’t want done to yourselves. We are all children of God and equal in the eyes of the Lord. ALL women are powerful, if they choose to be.”

“I’m sure he didn’t mean anything bad and he just used wrong wording. Using THE MOST means there’s nothing equal or better aka it’s lesser. If he said SO POWERFULL or something it would be an awesome post celebrating colored women without diminishing others.”

“Imagine if a white guy posted this about white women.”

“WHY IS IT ABOUT COLORED WOMEN!!? Please someone tell me how colored women are any better than white women? All women who set good examples and are good parents are GREAT people and GREAT women. Singling out color to make them seem better as aposed to non colored women is a sham. You say colored women are POWERFUL but then use a hashtag of women power. Your not advertising women power by only talking about 1 race of women. Fix these movements please.”

And even more shocking was a comment left from a Black man in opposition to LeBron’s statement:

“Shiiiiddd ni–a speak for yourself. Aside from my mom who is a strong woman who happens to be African American, I had caucasian women look out for me too. Not to mention I date white women. Strong women come in all shapes and sizes. But I was raised around multiple cultures that helped not just one. Everyone is different. I had to throw that in there.”

LeBron hasn’t responded to the controversy, and it’s probably because this is nothing new for him. Back in 2016, he received some ire for celebrating the accomplishments of Simone Biles and Simone Manuel at the Olympics in Rio.