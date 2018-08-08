Don Lemon Calls Out Trump’s ‘Racism’ After Lebron James Tweet Diss

CNN’s Don Lemon has responded to Donald Trump’s twitter attack labeling him and LeBron James “dumb and dumber,” saying: “Let me not mince words here: This president traffics in racism and is fueled by bullying,” he said during a 9-minute monologue Monday night.

Lemon took to the airwaves to deliver a scathing response to Trump slamming his interview with James.

“This president constantly denigrates people of color and women, too,” Lemon said of Trump’s Twitter attack from Friday.

“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike,” Trump tweeted, sparking immediate outrage across social media.

As noted by TooFab, even Michael Jordan praised LeBron for his character and charity work.

“The overwhelmingly negative response though to his unfair and unkind attack on a good man, LeBron James, shows that American rejects what he is peddling. Most of America, anyway, not all of America.”

And Lemon made it clear that Trump is peddling racism.

“I would like to note referring to African-Americans as dumb — remember this is America — referring to African-Americans as dumb is one of the oldest canards of America’s racist past and present that black people are of inferior intelligence,” Lemon said, noting Trump’s comments that there were “very fine people on both sides,” following the deadly white nationalist march in Charlottesville, Virginia where one racist rammed his car through a crowd of counter-protesters, killing Heather Heyer.

“Cross burnings are tiki torches; their white hoods replaced by no hoods and khaki pants. These are the ‘very fine people’ in the president’s eyes,” Lemon said. “And yes, let me not mince words here: This president traffics in racism and is fueled by bullying. From keeping children at the border in cages to bullying journalists at every one of his rallies and every chance he gets.”

“President Trump is trying a divide and conquer strategy here, and here’s how it goes,” he continued. “He divides by race and tries to conquer decency by smearing and besmirching the truth and the people who fight to uphold it.”

Lemon then asked his viewers to reflect: “I’ve wondered if he will succeed if President Trump is the one who has the finger on the pulse of this country. Is he revealing who we really are? Think about that. Is this who we really are?”

Lemon concluded by encouraging “the decent and truly patriotic people who really love America and believe in its greatness” to stand up for folks being marginalized, “because clearly, Donald Trump won’t.”

