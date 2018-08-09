The 11-year-old who was tased in the back by a Cincinnati police officer who assumed she was shoplifting will no longer face charges.
Mayor John Cranley announced on Wednesday that the charges of theft and obstructing official business were dropped at his request, reports Fox19.
“Tasing an 11-year old who posed no danger to the police is wrong. I’m sorry for the harm to her and her family,” the mayor said in a statement late Wednesday, according to Fox19. “This evening I called and asked Prosecutor Deters to drop charges against the girl. I’m happy to report that he did.”
On Monday evening the little girl was in a Kroger grocery store with other kids who dared her to steal. The girl admitted that she put soda, chips and candy in her backpack and walked out of the grocery store, that’s when she caught the officers eye.
“They bet me to walk out, so I walked out. The officer told me to stop, but I kept going,” the child told WLWT.
The little girl said she ignored the officer, “Because I was scared.”
“It hit my back real fast and then I stopped, then I fell and I was shaking and I couldn’t really breathe,” the girl told NBC News alongside her mother. “It’s just like you’re passing out but you’re shaking.”
Cincinnati police policy allows children as young as 7 to be Tased. Donna Gowdy, the child’s mother, is now demanding that the age be raised.
“I’m not saying what she did was cool, I’m not saying that, but what he did was totally wrong,” Gowdy added to NBC News. “Whoever thought of these rules needs to step back and think. I’m not just worried about my own [child]. I’m not trying to see any kid get done like that.”
4 thoughts on “All Charges Dropped Against 11-Year-Old Tased By Off-Duty Cincinnati Officer”
This child should not have been tased, but her parents need to kick her behind…this potentially criminal behavior needs to be nipped in the bud right now or someone will be crying my poor baby in a few years when she ends up in jail for this kind of stuff.
The RACIST PIG SHOULD BE FUCKING FIRED!!!!!!!!!
I don’t care if the 11yr old STOLE EVERYTHING IN THE STORE-there was no NEED for HER to be TASED.
If the store had closed circuit security cameras–it would’ve shown the girl was INNOCENT!!!!!!!!!
So sad that in 2018 OUR children are being exposed to this UGLINESS!!!!!!!!!!!
I hope the young lady is okay.
The good news is, after getting those teeth rattled, she won’t be taking on any more dares. Live and learn.
The cop should be fired asap, the trauma this child suffered…smfh.