Wife Of Former ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Joseph C. Phillips Files For Divorce

Former Cosby Show star, Joseph C. Phillips, is headed for divorce after 23 years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the actor’s wife, Nicole Phillips, filed for divorce on July 19 citing irreconcilable differences, and says they’ve been separated since November.

Phillips — who played Lt. Martin Kendall, husband of Lisa Bonet‘s Denise Huxtable — had been married to Nicole since 1994. The couple has three sons: Connor, Ellis, and Samuel.

Nicole is seeking joint custody of the lone minor, Samuel, and is asking the court to deny Joseph spousal support.

Phillips, a conservative television and radio commentator with a weekly syndicated column, most recently had a supporting role on the Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why, playing the father of Alisha Boe’s character.

