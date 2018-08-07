Why Are Mothers In America Dying During Childbirth?

The United States is the only industrialized country where the rates of maternal deaths have increased, instead of decreased. And “near deaths” are on the rise: 60,000 a year across the country, especially among black women. Serena Williams and Beyonce both recently spoke about their traumatic birth experiences, which shows that this issue is plaguing black women of all backgrounds. Erin Moriarty of 48 Hours investigates this issue.

