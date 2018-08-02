Huggy Lowdown: $258,000 A Month?!

Blake Griffin was ordered to pay his ex $258,000 a month in child support. That’s so much money that his baby momma and her next man can afford to sit court side at Blake’s games all season! Between Blake and Dak ,it’s been a rough week for the light skin brothers. But, “I guess you can’t spell light skin without the L.”
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Lawyer: Man Killed By Cop Shot Intruder To Protect Grandson
- ‘Detroit Black Doll Show’: Largest Of Its Kind Scheduled For Nov. 10
- Safeway Accuses Black Mother Of Stealing; Calls Cops For Giving Food To Homeless Man
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)
10 photos Launch gallery