Huggy Lowdown: $258,000 A Month?!

| 08.02.18
Blake Griffin was ordered to pay his ex $258,000 a month in child support. That’s so much money that his baby momma and her next man can afford to sit court side at Blake’s games all season! Between Blake and Dak ,it’s been a rough week for the light skin brothers. But, “I guess you can’t spell light skin without the L.”

Blake Griffin , Child support , Dak Prescott , Huggy Lowdown

