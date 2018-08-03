CLOSE
Judge: Release School Shooting Suspect Education Report

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge has refused to prevent the release of a report on the education background of Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer told a hearing Friday that the report protects Cruz’s privacy rights and doesn’t seem to threaten his right to a fair trial.

Defense lawyers contend the Broward County school system’s report on his longstanding psychological problems is misleading.

Media organizations including The Associated Press argued it should be disclosed under Florida’s broad public records laws.

Previous requests to unseal video showing the law enforcement response and Cruz’s post-arrest statement are under appeal.

Nineteen-year-old Cruz faces execution if convicted of killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the Valentine’s Day attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Florida , Marjory Stoneman High School , Parkland Shooting

