| 08.03.18
Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with the woman who had everyone’s attention on the Fourth Of July as she climbed the Statue of Liberty.

Patricia Okoumou, went to the Statue of Liberty with her activism group for a protest with no actual intentions of climbing to statue. The thought crossed her mind a few times in the days leading up to the protest but thoughts are often just thoughts.

“I didn’t know the layout.” She said, “I just went by the grace of God and he led the way.” She was pushed to do so in part because she is outraged by the Trump administrations decision to use “children for political gain.”

Okoumou’s hearing is later today and there as a petition to have all of the charges against her dropped. You can sign it by clicking here.

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

24 photos Launch gallery

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Black Lives Matter activists called for a boycott of the Starbucks coffee chain just days after an employee called the police to arrest two Black men inside a Philadelphia location were not buying anything and wouldn’t leave. Despite a number of factors that should have convinced police to show discretion and restraint — the men were not armed; they were not violent; they did not resist arrest; the White man who they were meeting yelled at the police that the men did nothing wrong; a bystander filmed the entire episode on video — then men were still taken into custody Thursday. The video has since gone viral. https://twitter.com/missydepino/status/984539713016094721 The first of what is expected to be many protests took place April 14 at the Starbucks location in question.

One thought on “Inside Her Story: Drop The Charges Against Patricia Okoumou!

  1. African American Woman on said:

    Out of all the important things going on in this world, signing a petition for this fool ain’t one of them…sometimes people have to pay for their own stupidity and dumb actions.

    Reply

