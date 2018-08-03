Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with the woman who had everyone’s attention on the Fourth Of July as she climbed the Statue of Liberty.
Patricia Okoumou, went to the Statue of Liberty with her activism group for a protest with no actual intentions of climbing to statue. The thought crossed her mind a few times in the days leading up to the protest but thoughts are often just thoughts.
“I didn’t know the layout.” She said, “I just went by the grace of God and he led the way.” She was pushed to do so in part because she is outraged by the Trump administrations decision to use “children for political gain.”
Okoumou’s hearing is later today and there as a petition to have all of the charges against her dropped. You can sign it by clicking here.
One thought on “Inside Her Story: Drop The Charges Against Patricia Okoumou!”
Out of all the important things going on in this world, signing a petition for this fool ain’t one of them…sometimes people have to pay for their own stupidity and dumb actions.