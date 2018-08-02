CLOSE
Philly Non-Profits Post Bail For Bike Deliveryman Accused In Murder

(Philadelphia Police Department via AP, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two Philadelphia nonprofit groups have posted bail for a bicycle deliveryman accused of fatally stabbing a real estate developer during a confrontation.

The Philadelphia Community Bail Fund and the Philadelphia Bail Fund say Thursday that they have posted bail for 21-year-old Michael White. Bail had been set at $150,000 under the condition that White be kept on house arrest if released.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner had agreed on Wednesday to withdraw a first-degree murder charge against White in the death of 37-year-old Sean Schellenger. Prosecutors will instead pursue third-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter charges.

Police say Schellenger had been in a car with two others when a confrontation ensued with White. According to Philly.com, White alleges that the three men, all of them white, were intoxicated and using racial slurs. Investigators say White pulled a knife and stabbed Schellenger, a popular Philadelphia developer. A family spokesman says White acted in self-defense when he was tackled by Schellenger, who was a former Penn State quarterback.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 30.

