New Edition’s Ronnie DeVoe might be in the midst of turmoil with his group, but he’s definitely winning at life. Married to Blaque’s Shamari Frears DeVoe, the couple celebrated the birth of twin boys Roman and Ronald, in 2017. Since then, the adorable mini me’s have been taking over social media, with their proud parents showing them off at every opportunity.
That was the case this Father’s Day as DeVoe celebrated his first year as a dad. To do so, he shared some of the cutest pics ever of his sons.
DADDY!! 👶🏽👶🏽 . . . To everyone that reached out to me on my first #FathersDay I say thank you from the bottom of my yah-mean! And, please forgive me for not answering my phone or returning text. I was caught up in the many moments including Roman taking his first 2 steps. YAH-MON!! Love y’all 2 Life…!
Ladies, we truly apologize for making your ovaries quiver. But we thank you, Ronnie and Shamari DeVoe for helping us remember there are still good things in the world.
Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
7 thoughts on “Ronnie DeVoe Wins Father’s Day: See The Adorable Pics”
They are beautiful. This guy looks he could’ve been my brother. He looks just like my father.
Uh oh. Run Ronnie. Run like the wind.
Oh my gosh!!!, simply beautiful.
Beautiful babies. They look just like mom and Dad.👏👏
Groups sorry typo
Absolutely adorable happy Father’s beautiful family Iam so happy for him and his wife. Also one of my favorite groof the 90s. Still loving your music.
Beautiful pictures and beautiful kids…..Will went he ever age?