Ronnie DeVoe Wins Father’s Day: See The Adorable Pics

New Edition’s Ronnie DeVoe might be in the midst of turmoil with his group, but he’s definitely winning at life. Married to Blaque’s Shamari Frears DeVoe, the couple celebrated the birth of twin boys Roman and Ronald, in 2017. Since then, the adorable mini me’s have been taking over social media, with their proud parents showing them off at every opportunity.

That was the case this Father’s Day as DeVoe celebrated his first year as a dad. To do so, he shared some of the cutest pics ever of his sons.

D A post shared by Ronnie DeVoe aka RBDJr (@bigrondevoe) on Jun 18, 2018 at 8:18am PDT

A A post shared by Ronnie DeVoe aka RBDJr (@bigrondevoe) on Jun 18, 2018 at 8:20am PDT

D A post shared by Ronnie DeVoe aka RBDJr (@bigrondevoe) on Jun 18, 2018 at 8:23am PDT

D A post shared by Ronnie DeVoe aka RBDJr (@bigrondevoe) on Jun 18, 2018 at 8:25am PDT

Y A post shared by Ronnie DeVoe aka RBDJr (@bigrondevoe) on Jun 18, 2018 at 8:27am PDT

Ladies, we truly apologize for making your ovaries quiver. But we thank you, Ronnie and Shamari DeVoe for helping us remember there are still good things in the world.

