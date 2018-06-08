Photo Credit: Koi Sojer / PR Photos
Congratulations to 49-year-old Michael Bivins of New Edition, Bell Biv DeVoe and RBRM fame for receiving his honorary high school diploma from Belmont High School in Belmont, Massachusetts.
The Boston native Bivins left school his sophomore year to pursue his music career.
In an interview with WHDH, the he shared, “It’s never too late, don’t ever feel like you can’t go back fix something and do something again. As long as you have breath, you can go back and do the same thing and maybe it’ll have a different outcome.”
In attendance Thursday were Bivins’ wife and kids, mother and a former basketball teammate.
He walked across the stage Thursday wearing a cap and gown and was presented with an honorary class of 1986 diploma, patch.com reports.
Thelma Burns, a former METCO coordinator, said Bivins never lost sight of his education, even after leaving the high school to tour with New Edition.
“You know, he had to leave school to do this musical thing but he always had education in the back of his mind,” she said.
6 thoughts on “Michael Bivins Receives Honorary High School Diploma After Dropping Out”
Totally a blessing Mike! Toodles to you.
All of that money, he could’ve gone back to school and got a real diploma.
Beautiful!
You can always go back…but he never did..
See, that’s what I said; he never went back to EARN his diploma.
Congratulations mike you were always a smart young man and you are right it’s never too late keep aspiring others and keep bringing us good music one member of one of the best groups of the 90s.