Bell Biv Devoe Says Big Secrets Will Be Revealed In New Edition Biopic

Bell Biv Devoe‘s Ronnie Devoe, Michael Bivins and Ricky Bell will be on the 2017 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage!

The iconic group stopped by the TJMS Magic City Classic broadcast to talk about the fun they have had on previous Fantastic Voyage cruises, their new music, and the juicy secrets that are going to be revealed in their upcoming biopic.

Their new album Three Stripes will be released on January 27, 2017.

Bell Biv Devoe is just one part of the 2017 Fantastic Voyage star-studded line-up! See the entire line-up here.

2 thoughts on “Bell Biv Devoe Says Big Secrets Will Be Revealed In New Edition Biopic

  2. specialt757 on said:

    Something in your eyes, and hey, I can see it, Something in your eyes had given me a sign, And I knew it was on, I knew it was on, I love you Ricky! LOL!

    I will be watching!

    Reply

