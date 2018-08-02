Crazy A** News: Coffee Or Chemicals?

A pregnant woman went to McDonald’s for a coffee and ended up receiving cleaning chemicals! Most people don’t think to check their coffee for cleaning solution, and neither did this woman. She went through the drive through and got back on the road, after one sip she knew something was wrong. The woman turned around and went back to McDonald’s, and get this, that wasn’t the first time someone was served chemicals! Can you say lawsuit?!

