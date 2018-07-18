CLOSE
Top News
Home > Top News

Jade Colin: The Youngest Mcdonald’s Franchisee Makes Her Mark In New Orleans [Video]

Leave a comment

 

(Via Black News) – 28-year-old Jade Colin from New Orleans has made history as the youngest Black woman to ever become a McDonald’s franchise owner. While in college, she started her career as an employee working the night shift at a local McDonald’s, and after years of earning promotions and awards, she decided to purchase her very own franchise.

For as long as she can remember, Jade has been an independent spirit. She also had a good example to follow from her entrepreneurial parents who purchased their first McDonald’s franchise in 2010.

After graduating from the University of Louisiana in 2012 with a degree in business management, Jade decided to apply for the Next Generation program for children of McDonald’s owners.

After finishing that intensive two-year training program, she became a manager of her parent’s franchise… and immediately began planning to open a franchise of her own.

 

During a recent interview with TheBlackProfessional.com, Jade shared some valuable points, “Take the risk and know that it will be a lot of hard work.”

“Network and have a core team of genuine mentors. You need people who are in your corner that will positively motivate you. I say ‘genuine’ because not everyone will have your best interest at heart,” she added.

She also firmly believes in helping others, and she gives back to her community whenever she can. She even mentors her employees to finish high school and pursue entrepreneurship.

Jade concluded, “As an African American community, we need more men and women to know that it’s not just about right now, but it’s about the generations to come.”

Connect with Jade on LinkedIn or Facebook.

14 Celebrity Foodies With Yummy Instagrams

11 photos Launch gallery

14 Celebrity Foodies With Yummy Instagrams

Continue reading Jade Colin: The Youngest Mcdonald’s Franchisee Makes Her Mark In New Orleans [Video]

14 Celebrity Foodies With Yummy Instagrams

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

History , McDonalds , New Orleans

One thought on “Jade Colin: The Youngest Mcdonald’s Franchisee Makes Her Mark In New Orleans [Video]

  1. Jan on said:

    Congratulations! Hopefully, there will be more upcoming young people like yourself to establish their own companies and will go forward to building wealth and help others.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close