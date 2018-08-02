Black Girl Problems: ‘Down Like A Bad Credit Score’

Do your man’s health problems affect your love life? If your man has health issues like, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes, it can affect his, “he stick.” Kym and Torrie have noticed that men want to take care of their other issues, like hair loss, but try to ignore this their sexual issues. They insist that there is no shame in popping a little blue pill, this issue has to be addressed. Tell your man to take his butt to the doctor!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Lawyer: Man Killed By Cop Shot Intruder To Protect Grandson
- ‘Detroit Black Doll Show’: Largest Of Its Kind Scheduled For Nov. 10
- Safeway Accuses Black Mother Of Stealing; Calls Cops For Giving Food To Homeless Man
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)
10 photos Launch gallery