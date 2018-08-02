Black Girl Problems: ‘Down Like A Bad Credit Score’

Originals
| 08.02.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Do your man’s health problems affect your love life? If your man has health issues like, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes, it can affect his, “he stick.” Kym and Torrie have noticed that men want to take care of their other issues, like hair loss, but try to ignore this their sexual issues. They insist that there is no shame in popping a little blue pill, this issue has to be addressed. Tell your man to take his butt to the doctor!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Black Girl Problems , Kym Whitley , men's health , Torrie Hart

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Black Girl Problems: ‘Down Like A Bad Credit Score’

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close