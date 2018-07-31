Black Girl Problems: Tone Down Your Blackness

| 07.31.18
We’ve all been there, when you’re the only black girl in your group of friends or in a social setting, you hold back your “black side” just a little. Torrie and Sherri find that they really have to hold back around the moms at school. When the kids misbehave they have to throw the word “please” in there, Sherri says Jeffery never hears that word at home. Do you tone down your inner black girl?

