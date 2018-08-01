Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Was Raped At 17 By A Police Cadet

Tiffany Haddish wants you to know that while she may be Hollywood’s current golden ticket, her rise to the top held its own share of struggles.

In a new interview with Glamour magazine, the actress, who stars in the upcoming comedy Night School, said that she was raped at 17 by a police cadet.

“That whole experience put me in such a messed-up place for a long time and I ended up going to counseling,” she said, noting that she still struggles with the concept of justice.

“Me just yelling out people’s names with no thought behind it is pointless. I need a plan,” she continued. “I could be a voice, but what’s a voice going to do—just keep talking? Or is there action behind it?”

Though she did not name the cadet, nor where the incident took place, Haddish did tell the magazine that at the time, she reported the incident to authorities.

"I could be a voice, but what's a voice going to do—just keep talking? Or is there action behind it?"

It was one of several dark traumatic moments from her past that Haddish has previously spoken publicly about.

In her 2017 memoir, The Last Black Unicorn, the comedian wrote that she was raised by a mentally ill, abusive mother and was twice-married to a man who was also violent with her.

Haddish explained to Glamour how she protects herself when interacting with certain types of males.

“I notice that men are afraid of women that are aggressive. So to protect myself I become semi-aggressive,” she said. “You hear about, ‘Tiffany always hitting on somebody,’ but that’s to keep them from hitting on me.”

“I’ve had experiences where directors or producers are like [suggestively], ‘You want this job?’” she added. “I might get real bossy and say, ‘First off, don’t nobody want to see your little d—!’ I get loud, all that.”

Haddish also told Glamour, which is available on newsstands now, that she's put dating on the back burner for now.

Haddish also told Glamour, which is available on newsstands now, that she’s put dating on the back burner for now. Her main focus is career and her family.

“I’m just glad I got some money now, because now I can do a better job at taking care of them,” she said. “I got my mom out of the mental institution, like I said I would, in December, and I got her an apartment with my sister and a nurse that comes to her.”

“I ain’t never said this out loud, but I want to be able to give every one of my siblings a million dollars to create whatever they want to do,” she added. “That’s four million dollars that I don’t need.”

