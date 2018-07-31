Trump Month In Review: July

President Donald Trump is threatening to shut down the federal government – again – if Congress does not fund his foolhardy border wall notion.

Since the 2016 presidential election, Trump has promised his loyal base that he will build a wall to keep illegal immigrants from crossing over into the United States.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that Mexico will pay for the wall and time and time again, Mexican officials insist that Trump’s assertions are nonsense and they made it clear that Mexico will not fund construction of a wall.

“I would be willing to ‘shut down’ government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country!” Trump tweeted.

If there is a government shutdown, it could impact hundreds of thousands of federal employees, many of whom are African Americans.

Trump also wants Congress to overhaul immigration policies to suit his vision for what America should look like – void of people of color.

But even congressional lawmakers are not buying Trump’s lunacy.

“I’m optimistic we can avoid a government shutdown,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) A federal report estimates that it would cost $70 billion to build the wall and $150 million a year to maintain.

Trump has never fully explained where the money for a wall would come from.

*****************************************************************************************

Trump is continuing his Twitter assault on special counsel Robert Mueller who is investigating possible collusion between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russians who sought to influence the 2016 U.S. election by hacking into Democratic computers to undermine Hillary Clinton’s bid for the White House.

“Collusion is not a crime, but that doesn’t matter because there was No Collusion (except by Crooked Hillary and the Democrats)!” Trump tweeted.

“The Fake News Media is going CRAZY!” Trump tweeted. “They are totally unhinged and in many ways, after witnessing first hand the damage they do to so many innocent and decent people, I enjoy watching. In 7 years, when I am no longer in office, their ratings will dry up and they will be gone!”

Trump’s Twitter rants are also aimed at the media, which Trump believes is collectively out to get him. He has repeatedly labeled the media as “the enemy of the people.”

“The failing New York Times and the Amazon Washington Post do nothing but write bad stories even on very positive achievements,” Trump tweeted. “And they will never change!”

Trump met with A.G. Sulzberger, the publisher of the New York Times, last month and may not have liked what he heard. Sulzberger called Trump’s hostility against the media “dangerous.”

“I told him that although the phrase ‘fake news’ is untrue and harmful, I am far more concerned about his labeling journalists ‘the enemy of the people,’” Sulzberger said in the statement. “I warned that this inflammatory language is contributing to a rise in threats against journalists and will lead to violence.”

The meeting with Sulzberger hasn’t stopped Trump from claiming the mainstream media is publishing and airing “fake news” about his administration and his policies.

Trump will probably never change.

**********************************************************************************************

Rep. Maxine Waters, perhaps Trump’s most outspoken critic, said during a recent church sermon that she’s on a crusade from a higher power to take down Trump.

“You’ve gotta know that I’m here to do the work that I was sent to do, and as pastor said to me when I came in this morning, ‘When God sends you to do something, you just do it!’” Waters told parishioners at the First Baptist Church in Los Angeles.

“So, I have a message. I’m going back to Washington tomorrow morning. I’m going to tell them pastor told me to come here and just do it!” she said.

Waters told the congregation that “Russia elected this president.”

“We never dreamed we’d have someone in the White House who was divisive, who could not tell the truth, and who was intent on not making America great again, but taking America down!” she said.

Waters also criticized Trump’s policies on health care and the separation of migrant families at the Mexican border.

Meanwhile, Trump said voters will reject Democrats in the midterm elections because of lawmakers like “Crazy” Maxine Waters.

“Crazy Maxine Waters, said by some to be one of the most corrupt people in politics, is rapidly becoming, together with Nancy Pelosi, the FACE of the Democrat Party. Her ranting and raving, even referring to herself as a wounded animal, will make people flee the Democrats!” Trump tweeted.

Although most black Americans oppose Trump and his policies, Trump still has two longtime, vocal black supporters — Diamond and Silk.

They are sisters from North Carolina and their real names are Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson.

The conservative sisters appeared on Fox News last week and claimed they are being censored by social media because of their steadfast support for Trump.

In fact, they linked their so-called censorship to 1950s racially segregated laws in the South.

“Back in the day you were discriminated based on the color of your skin,” Hardaway said. “Now you’re being discriminated against based on the color of your politics. This is the new Jim Crow and this is the — they’re weaponizing their platforms with algorithms to suppress the voices of conservatives, of Republicans, of people that support the president. And this has got to stop.”

Some folks want Diamond and Silk to stop.

What do you think?

PHOTO: AP

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: