Seriously Ignorant News: Nobody Is Going Anywhere

The airport can be a stressful place, especially if you’re running late. A 40-year-old man in Ohio was running late and desperate to make his flight. To make sure he didn’t miss his flight, he decided to call in a few bomb threats. He was successful in keeping the plane, and every other plane at the airport, on the ground. But he also got arrested and slapped with a hefty fine! So we just want to know, was it worth it?
