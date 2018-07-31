Seriously Ignorant News: Nobody Is Going Anywhere

Newsletter
| 07.31.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The airport can be a stressful place, especially if you’re running late. A 40-year-old man in Ohio was running late and desperate to make his flight. To make sure he didn’t miss his flight, he decided to call in a few bomb threats. He was successful in keeping the plane, and every other plane at the airport, on the ground. But he also got arrested and slapped with a hefty fine! So we just want to know, was it worth it?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

airport , Damon Williams , Seriously Ignorant News , TJMS , Weird News

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Seriously Ignorant News: Nobody Is Going Anywhere

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close